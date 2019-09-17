Contact Us
Driver Killed After Crossing Yellow Line, Crashing Into School Bus, Police Say

One person was killed after allegedly crossing the double yellow line and crashing into an oncoming school bus. Photo Credit: Scott Davidson at flickr

The driver of a Lincoln MKX was killed after crossing the double yellow line on Route 52 and striking a school bus, said the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The crash took place around 745 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, on Route 52 at the Liberty/Fallsburg town line, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Deputies at the scene deputies found that a 2007 Lincoln MKX that had been traveling westbound when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a school bus which was going in the opposite direction, Chaboty said.

The driver of the MKX was killed in the impact and pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Albee Bachman, he added.

The school bus, which is owned Rolling V. Bus Corporation of Liberty, had just dropped off all of its passengers in Liberty and was heading to South Fallsburg.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the bus, suffered a minor injury to his left shoulder and was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris.

The Loch Sheldrake Fire Department, Liberty Fire Police, NYS DOT, and state police assisted at the scene.

The name of the person killed is being held pending notification of next of kin.

