Driver Injured After Side-Swiping Tractor-Trailer In Area, Police Say

Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

I-87 Reopens After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Car In Rockland
Kathy Reakes
A driver was injured after allegedly side-swiping a tractor-trailer.
A driver was injured after allegedly side-swiping a tractor-trailer.

One person was injured during a side-swipe crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in the area.

The crash took place around 6:40 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 in Orange County on Route 208 and Sleep Way in South Blooming Grove, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the driver of the car side-swiped the side of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was transported to Orange Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

