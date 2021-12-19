Driver Escapes After Car Crashes Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames In Rockland

A car burst into flames and was fully engulfed after a driver in Rockland County lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole, police said.

First responders responded to Pinebrook Road in Chestnut Ridge shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash and subsequent car fire, police said.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the driver had left the roadway, striking a utility pole, at which point, the vehicle caught fire.

Police said that the driver was able to escape unharmed, and crews from the South Spring Valley Fire Department responded to the scene to help knock down the flames. Orange and Rockland Utilities later responded to the scene to evaluate the damage to the pole.

