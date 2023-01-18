Driver Dies After Tractor-Trailer Falls, Lands On I-287

This story has been updated.

One person was killed after a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 in Westchester County.

The accident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 10:20 a.m. when a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north in Harrison, fell from the roadway, and landed on the I-287 westbound lanes, according to state police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was killed as a result of the crash, and an occupant of a vehicle that was on I-287 when the tractor-trailer fell was hospitalized. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

All westbound lanes of I-287 near Exit 9 are now closed, and the left eastbound lane is closed as well. Traffic diversions are now in place, police said.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities.

This is a developing story.

