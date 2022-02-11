Driver Busted With Handgun, No Permit During Traffic Stop In Area: Police

A 20-year-old man was busted with an illegal handgun he did not have a permit for during a routine overnight traffic stop in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a driver at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation in the area of Van Guilder Avenue.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that during the stop, officers found that the driver was found to be found in possession of a Ruger .380 caliber handgun for which he did not have a permit, and he was taken into custody.

Tijer Moreno, a New Rochelle resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. No arraignment or return court date was announced.

