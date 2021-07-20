Driver Busted With BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit In Area, State Police Say

A 40-year-old man with a previous DWI conviction was busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit in the area, New York State Police announced.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, July 16 on Route 30 in the town of Florida stopped Jamaica, Queens resident Nkrumah Caldwell after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation on I-90 near the Amsterdam exit.

During the subsequent traffic stop, State Police said that Caldwell was found to be allegedly intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Caldwell was taken into custody without incident, and at State Police Headquarters, it was determined that his blood alcohol content was .20 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Police noted that Caldwell has a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years, so his charges were upgraded to aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies.

Caldwell was released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to the Town of Florida Court on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to respond to the charges.

