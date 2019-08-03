Driver Attempting To Avoid Another Vehicle Crashes On Route 202

A driver who swerved to the right to avoid hitting the car in front of them ended up with the vehicle on its side in Rockland.

The incident took place around 6:39 p.m., Thursday, August 1, when the Ramapo Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Haverstraw Road (Route 202) and Old Route 202D, the department said.

The driver of the vehicle swerved to the right to avoid striking the stopped car in front of her. Unfortunately, her vehicle clipped the car in front of her, then she struck the embankment on the right and flipped over.

The driver was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.