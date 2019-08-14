Contact Us
Driver Asleep At The Wheel Of BMW In Rockland Was Intoxicated, Police Say

Zak Failla
West Central Avenue in Pearl River.
West Central Avenue in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 24-year-old man who was found asleep behind the wheel of a BMW in Pearl River was allegedly driving while intoxicated, police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department found McLean, Virginia, resident Jason Bell asleep in the driver’s seat of a parked black BMW on West Central Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

The officer noted that the car was running with its lights on and the keys in the ignition.

Police said that the officer was able to wake up Bell, and it was determined that he was in control of the vehicle in an intoxicated condition. He later refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Bell was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test. He was released after being processed and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, Sept. 4 to respond to the charges.

