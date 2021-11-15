Dozens Displaced, Including 19 Children, After Hudson Valley Apartment Fire

Dozens were displaced in Westchester after a fast-moving fire tore through a pair of apartment buildings, officials announced.

Crews from the Yonkers Fire Department responded to two buildings on Ash Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, fire officials said, when a blaze broke out, leaving upwards of 40 people without a home.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze within minutes, but it quickly spread between the two buildings, prompting a call for backup from nearby departments.

In total, more than 40 people, including at least 19 children, were displaced due to the damage caused by the flames and subsequent effort to put out the fire.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire, which was knocked down within 20 minutes, though crews had difficulty with the weather and conditions at both buildings.

One person was rescued from the basement of the building, officials said, while all other occupants were all able to escape safely on their own.

Officials said that both 70 and 72 Ash Ave. in Yonkers are currently inhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting families with finding temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

