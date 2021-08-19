Double-Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-287 Stretch

Two fatalities have been confirmed after a crash involving two passenger vehicles and a cement truck in Westchester.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 on I-287 eastbound, in the town of Harrison, between Exit 10 (Purchase/Port Chester) and Exit 11 (Port Chester/Rye), state police said.

All eastbound lanes are blocked while accident reconstruction is being conducted. Traffic is being diverted at exit 10 Purchase/Port Chester.

The identities of the victim have not yet been released, and more information will be released when it becomes available, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

