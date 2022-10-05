Don't Do It: Police In Hudson Valley Warn Against Stealing Political Campaign Signs

‘Tis the season… for political campaign signs, and the inevitable thefts that come along with them.

But as tempting as it may be for some, police in New York are warning residents that it is against the law to steal political signs from other people’s property.

“No matter how you feel about a political candidate and your neighbor that may be showing off a political sign in their yard, don't get any ideas to steal it or you could be prosecuted,” Saugerties Police said in a statement Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The department said it had received several reports of political signs being stolen in recent days.

“It is important to know that removing political signs is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable under the New York State Penal Law and Election Law,” Saugerties Police said.

Those with information on the vandalism or theft of any political signs were encouraged to contact their local police department.

