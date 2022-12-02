Don't Be Next: Tips To Avoid Generator Fires Like This One In Hudson Valley

When using a generator to power your home after losing power, it's important to follow safety tips to avoid a fire like one that happened in Northern Westchester.

On Monday morning, Nov. 28, around 8 a.m., firefighters in Somers responded to a residence in the Somers Chase complex for a reported generator fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Luckily, firefighters were able to knock out the blaze before it caused any damage to the home, fire officials said.

According to the New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, fires can be a common hazard when using a generator. The organization provides the following tips to avoid fires related to their use:

Avoid spilling fuel on a generator that has been running and is hot;

Before refueling a generator, allow it to shut down and cool;

Keep fuel containers away from flame-producing or heat-generating devices including the generator itself, water heaters, cigarettes, lighters, and matches;

Do not smoke around fuel containers, as vapors from the fuel can travel long distances;

Do not store generator fuels within your home.

