Domestic Dispute Involving Firearms Leads To Multi-Agency Response In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man was charged after he allegedly tied up and beat his wife and then held police at bay for more than eight hours after she escaped.

The incident began in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on Fillmore Drive in Stony Point.

According to Stony Point Police Chief Edward Finn, the police department received a call from a woman who had been and beaten by her husband during the night and was able to escape the residence to call the police.

When police arrived, the woman told officers her husband, identified as Jeffrey Kavanagh, age 38, of Stony Point, also stuck a gun in her mouth and told her that he would kill her.

She added that he was in their home on Fillmore Drive and had a handgun, a long gun, and a flame thrower in the residence, Finn said.

Stony Point Police requested the Rockland County REACT team to respond due to the weapons involved and the fact that Kavanagh was barricaded in the residence, he added.

Police said after nearly eight hours of negotiations, Kavanagh refused requests to exit the home or cooperate with the police.

He was eventually taken into custody by officers who tactically entered the residence by members from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and the state Park Police, as well as several members from other departments that make up the REACT team, the chief said.

After his arrest, Kavanagh was transported to Nyack Hospital for precautionary reasons, and released on Friday, Oct. 28.

He was charged with:

Kidnapping

Two counts of assault

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful imprisonment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation,

Unlawful imprisonment

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a weapon

Harassment

Bail was set in the amount of $50,000 with a return court date of Thursday, Nov. 3.

Kavanagh was transported to the Rockland County Jail where he was expected to post bail.

