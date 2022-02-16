Dog Stuck On Ice Rescued By Firefighters In Hudson Valley

Some fast-acting first responders in the Hudson Valley came to the aid of a puppy who found itself in a perilous situation in frozen waters.

In Orange County, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, member of the Newburgh Fire Department responded to the Washington Street boat launch, where there was a report of a dog that found itself stuck out on the ice.

Officials said that after several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the dog from the shore, members of the fire company dove headfirst into the ice in rescue suits to rescue the dog, Lilly.

Lilly was reunited with her family after the scare and was taken back home without any injuries reported.

