Dog Rescued From Icy Pond In Hudson Valley

Volunteer firefighters in the area are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a dog that fell through the ice of a Northern Westchester pond.

At around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, when Pleasantville firefighters were notified that a dog named Miller was stuck in Opperman's Pond and unable to climb out.

Moments later, firefighters were on the scene and using their boom truck, over the pond to safely rescue Miller, the fire department said.

"This tactic ensured that no firefighters needed to enter the icy water," the department said. "Miller was uninjured and happy to be reunited with his owner."

The Thornwood Fire Department was requested for their water rescue equipment to standby at the scene while firefighters rescued the dog and the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded in case medical care was needed.

The department said the truck has a 95-foot ladder boom, which allows firefighters to reach great heights, but TL5 is also unique because the boom/bucket is capable of being extended down, allowing it to rest on the ground or reach lower angles.

"This was very useful at today's dog rescue!" they added.

