Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Doctor Killed In Head-On, Hit-Run Area Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dr. John C. Hordines Jr.
Dr. John C. Hordines Jr. Photo Credit: Crystal Run Healthcare

A doctor from the Hudson Valley was killed in a head-on hit-and-run crash.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, in Orange County on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Dr. John C. Hordines Jr., age 54, was driving a 2010 Chevy Tahoe southbound when he was hit head-on by a 2013 Honda Accord that crossed over in the southbound lane.

Hordines Jr, of New Windsor, in Orange County, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.