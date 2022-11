A distraught man was saved from jumping from a building in Westchester County by police officers.

The incident took in Yonkers around 1:22 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at 159 Alexander St.

According to Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police, officers were able to quickly get to the man without incident and take him to safety to receive professional help.

