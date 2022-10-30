Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31

A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28.

A cause of death has not been released.

Fernandez worked as an NYPD officer and PBA representative for the 44th precinct until November 2021, the DA's Office said.

"He started his dream job as a detective in his home of Rockland County in November 2021 and was assigned to the RCDAO Drug Task Force and was quickly promoted to group supervisor," the department said. "Det. Fernandez worked closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat drug distribution and related violence in each of Rockland's towns and villages."

Fernandez graduated from Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice.

"Xavier was a huge foodie, loved country music and spending time with his family and friends," the DA's Office said.

He is survived by his sister Marleny Fernandez, and his niece Mikayla. He is predeceased by his parents, Pedro and Melania Fernandez.

"Fernandez served the citizens of Rockland County with the highest caliber of professionalism and dedication," the DA's Office said.

Funeral and service arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.