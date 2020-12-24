Details Emerge On Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Involving Alleged Impaired Driver

State Police have just released new details on a fatal wrong-way crash involving a driver allegedly impaired by alcohol that happened overnight in Westchester.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on Route 9 in the area of Main Street in Peekskill.

An initial investigation revealed a black 2018 Audi Q7 operated by Mark E. Cope, age 41, of Yorktown, was traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 9, state police said.

The Audi struck a southbound 2020 Acura MDX containing three occupants, according to state police.

Two of the occupants sustained serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and the third was pronounced dead, state police said.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

Further investigation found Mark Cope was under the influence of alcohol, said state police, and he was subsequently arrested for first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Cope was virtually arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or bond, state police said.

He is next scheduled to appear before the Peekskill City Court on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Peekskill and Montrose Fire Departments and the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

State Police are asking for anyone who may have observed the wrong-way operation which led to the incident contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please ask for the Cortlandt Bureau of Criminal Investigation and refer to case number 9992275.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

