Details Emerge After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Warehouse In Area

New details are coming to light a day after a large warehouse fire that later sparked a brush fire in Orange County.

The blaze broke out in Orange County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Middletown on the Midland Avenue extension at 9 Midland Avenue, said the Middletown Police.

Due to heavy winds, the fire quickly spread and sparked a brush fire in the dry brush around the busy industrial complex where the warehouse was located.

Officials said the explosions were from tanks holding propane outside of the buildings.

The building reportedly housed an Amazon warehouse, along with a movie studio and other industrial businesses.

A large fire at an industrial complex destroyed several buildings. Tracy Racine/Middletown Fire Department

A large portion of the complex was destroyed.

No injuries have been reported by authorities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.