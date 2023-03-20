Decomposed Body Found Inside Home In New City

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a decomposed body was found in the basement of a home.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Sunday, March 19, when Clarkstown Police responded to a home at 45 Ruth Drive in New City for a welfare check.

According to Clarkstown Detective Norm Peters, when officers arrived at the home they were met by family members who said they had discovered a strong odor coming from a room in the basement of the home.

As officers entered the basement they were met by a strong odor and located human remains in a heavily decomposed state, Peters said.

The Detective Bureau was notified and has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and removed the body.

The Clarkstown Police Department - Detective Bureau will continue to investigate this incident and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call them directly at (845)639-5840

