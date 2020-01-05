Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities
Police & Fire

Dead Man Found Floating In Westchester Pond, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The dead body of a man was found floating in a pond at Leonard Park in Mt. Kisco by a police officer.
The dead body of a man was found floating in a pond at Leonard Park in Mt. Kisco by a police officer. Photo Credit: mountkisco.org

A dead man was found floating in a pond in Northern Westchester by a police sergeant on routine patrol.

The body was spotted around 2 p.m., Friday, May 1, by the Westchester County Police sergeant on routine patrol in Mt. Kisco, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

The body was floating in the pond at Leonard Park, O'Leary said.

The cause and circumstances of the man's death are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.