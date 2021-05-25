Cuomo Sending NY State Police To Jewish Communities Amid Rise In Anti-Semitic Attacks

There will be an increased police presence in Jewish communities in New York following a rash of violent incidents as tensions flare over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict overseas.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed State Police to increase patrols at downstate synagogues, schools, and other Jewish community facilities following a number of recent anti-Semitic attacks around the country.

Patrols will be increased at Jewish educational and religious facilities in New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties.

According to Cuomo, increased visibility and presence from State Police can also be expected during the Jewish Sabbath.

The increased police patrols come days after pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clashed in Times Square over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Anti-Semitic violence and intimidation is antithetical to the promise and purpose of New York State, and we will not tolerate it in any form," Cuomo said. "In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security at Jewish religious, educational, and community facilities.

“Hate has no place in our state, and we will continue to do everything in our power to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers — and New Yorkers of all faiths — have the peace, safety, and security they deserve."

