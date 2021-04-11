Contact Us
Police & Fire

Crash Involving Truck Hauling Large Boulders Snarls Part Of Morning Commute On I-287

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-287 in the Hudson Valley Photo Credit: New York State Police
An overturned tractor-trailer on I-287 led to massive delays for commuters during the morning rush in Westchester.

New York State Police said that the truck overturned on I-287 at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 near exit 8 in White Plains, blocking the westbound lanes, while two eastbound lanes had to be closed because of debris from the crash.

Eastbound delays lasted approximately an hour, with lanes reopening at approximately 9:15 a.m., police said. One westbound lane was opened by approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

Eastbound traffic was backed up near the new Tappan Zee Bridge, police said, while westbound traffic was backed up all the way to I-95 on Thursday morning.

All eastbound lanes reopened around 9:20 a.m., police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

