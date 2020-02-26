Contact Us
Crash Injures Four After Driver Allegedly Runs Stop Sign In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Four people were injured during a three-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department/Facebook

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash after the driver of one of the vehicles allegedly ran a stop sign.

The crash took place around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Rockland County at Wilder Road and Lime Kiln Road, in Wesley Hills, said the Ramapo Police.

Ramapo police said that the driver of one of the vehicles failed to stop at the stop sign on Lime Kiln Road and struck two vehicles on Wilder Road.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

That driver was issued several summonses.

