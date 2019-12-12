Crash Closes Road, Knocks Out Power In Rockland

Contact Us
A crash into a utility pole left more than 1,000 customers without power, including an Elementary School. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A utility pole was sheared off during a crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A crash in Rockland County has caused road closures and power outages, including at New Hempstead Elementary School.

The crash took place around 4:21 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, when a vehicle traveling westbound on New Hempstead Road lost control and struck a utility pole causing a power outage in the area, Ramapo Police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but some 1,400 customers were without power, police said.

Orange and Rockland Utilities are on the scene and the number of customers without power at 8:54 a.m. was down to five.

Numerous traffic lights are not functioning in the area and are being manned by Ramapo police officers.

For the time being, New Hempstead Road will be closed between Route 45 and Oakwood Terrace until repairs are complete.

