COVID-19: Woman Spits At Fellow Shopper In Supermarket Social Distance Dispute, Police Say

A 40-year-old woman removed her face covering and spit at a man in an area supermarket after getting into a dispute over social distancing, leading to her arrest, police said.

The incident happened earlier this month in Fairfield County.

According to a report from the Newtown Police Department, officers were called at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, May 18 to the Big Y on Queens Street for a complaint that a “shopper got into an argument with a woman about going the wrong way down the aisle.”

It is alleged that Sandy Hook resident Martine Shanchuk took offense to another shopper’s aisle etiquette regarding social distancing and confronted him.

During that confrontation, she allegedly removed her mask and spat in his face after stopping him, blocking his way, and berating him for going the wrong way down the aisle, the report said.

Shanchuk “continued to yell at the other individual in the store and that because he was not listening to her she removed her face mask and spit in the male's face,” police said.

The officers arrested Shanchuk, who was charged with second-degree breach of peace. If convicted, she could spend six months behind bars. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 7.

