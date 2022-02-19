COVID-19: Hudson Valley Man Charged With Possessing Forged Vaccine Card

A Northern Westchester man has been charged for allegedly giving a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to his employers.

Andre Davis, age 53, of Peekskill, was arrested on Tuesday, August 15, for the incident which took place in February in Yorktown.

According to the Yorktown Police, officers received a report from a residential group home located within the Town of Yorktown that an employee, later identified Davis, allegedly submitted a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to their human resources department.

An officer responded to the facility and initiated an investigation which found that Davis did knowingly possess the fake COVID-10 vaccination card, police said.

Davis voluntarily turned himself in to police and was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Following his arrest, Davis was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, March 8.

