Couple From Area Nabbed With 10 Pounds Of Pot In Suitcase, Police Say

A couple from the region were busted with a gun and 10 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase during a routine traffic stop by New York State Police.

The bust took place around 1:30 a.m, Saturday, Jan. 1, when state troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Altima on North Front Street in Kingston for a traffic law violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Troopers had the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jeannie M. Ferraro, age 21, from the town of Hurley step out of the vehicle after she was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, Nevel said.

While speaking with Ferraro she told troopers she had a gun in the vehicle.

Troopers then removed the passenger from the car, he was identified as Christopher J. Williams, age 38 also from the town of Hurley, Nevel said.

A search of the car yielded a five-dollar bill containing cocaine residue, a P80 pistol with no serial number, a magazine containing bullets, orange pills weighing 91 grams, a switchblade knife, and a suitcase containing 10 pounds of marijuana, he added.

Williams and Ferraro were both charged with:

Criminal possession of cannabis

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were also charged with a misdemeanor of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

