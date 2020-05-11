Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Couple Accused Of Hitting Woman In Face, State Police Say

New York State Police arrested two people who allegedly attacked a woman and stole her cell phone.
A couple who allegedly hit a woman in the face and head during an argument and then stole her cell phone were arrested for third-degree assault.

The incident took place on Thursday, May 7, in Ulster County, when New York State Police responded to a home in Accord after receiving a 911 call from the victim, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Once on the scene, the victim told troopers Richard Ronda, age 41, and Julie Ronda, age 36, both from Accord, had come to her home to confront her over a previous incident.

An investigation revealed that both Richard Ronda and Julie Ronda began to argue with the victim, and allegedly physically attacked the victim hitting her several times in the face and head, state police said.

During the incident, the victim’s cell phone was then taken so that she could not call 911. The victim was able to contact 911 using a neighbors phone.

Kerhonkson's rescue personnel rendered medical attention to the victim.

Troopers located the Ronda’s at their home where they were arrested and charged with:

  • Assault, third-degree
  • Criminal Mischief, fourth-degree
  • Petit Larceny
  • Harassment, second-degree

Both defendants were arraigned via Skype and were released on their own recognizance after an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

