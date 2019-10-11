Councilman Charged With Attacking Reporter In Area

Carmel Councilman Mike Barile was arrested for allegedly throwing a water bottle at the head of a Journal News columnist and then stealing his cell phone after a Town Council meeting.

Barile was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 8, by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and harassment, reported the Journal News/lohud.com .

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Barile's arrest comes after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson filed a complaint with the Sheriff's Department last month.

The incident took place at the Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting, where Barile allegedly attacked Wilson for biased reporting and then threw the water bottle, hitting him in the head, and grabbed the cellphone and threw it into a roadway, cracking the device, multiple sources reported.

The anger stems from Wilson's reporting of Barile's controversial connection to a sewer line at his Blu at the Lakehouse restaurant, located in Lake Mahopac, over several months. Two days before the blow-up, Barile was issued a violation for the hook-up, reported the Journal News .

In addition, two weeks ago, members of the Carmel Town Board voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate the alleged violation, reported the Examiner .

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office did not respond to requests for information on the arrest.

