Correction Officer Brutally Attacked By Inmate At Rockland County Jail

A corrections officer was injured after an alleged violent attack by an inmate who refused to enter his cell in the Hudson Valley.

Israel Simon Gourion, age 31, of Wesley Hills, was arrested at around 10:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Rockland County Correctional Facility in New City, said Chief of Patrol William Barbera with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

According to Barbera, the correctional officer was returning inmates to their cells when they were attacked by Gourion after he refused to return to his cell.

Gourion grabbed the officer and placed him in a chokehold, intending to stop the officer's breath, Barbera said.

The attack was stopped by another inmate who came to the officer’s aid until additional correction officers were able to respond and gain control of Gourion.

Gourion was charged with attempted murder, assault, and strangulation, Barbera said.

Gourion was arraigned before Clarkstown Town Justice Scott Ugell and remanded back to the Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

