Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Walmart Now Offering Walk-In Vaccinations
Police & Fire

Cops Sickened After Exposure To Drug Or Chemical During Arrest In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Several Yonkers Police officers are recovering after being exposed to an unknown drug or chemical during an arrest.
Several Yonkers Police officers are recovering after being exposed to an unknown drug or chemical during an arrest. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Several police officers are recovering after being exposed to an unidentified drug or chemical while making an arrest over the weekend in Westchester.

The incident took place during the evening on Friday, May 7, in Yonkers.

That's when the Yonkers PD officers responded to a call of an agitated man on Ravine Avenue with a loaded, defaced handgun who was arguing with himself and threatening to shoot everyone on sight.

After searching the man, several officers began to feel sick, to the point of semi-consciousness, said Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller. One officer fell and struck his head on the pavement.

"We believe that while searching the perpetrator, they were exposed to dangerous drugs," Mueller said. "We are running tests right now to determine exactly what."

The man and all the police officers exposed were taken to a nearby hospital, Mueller said.

As of Saturday, May 8, all of the officers had been released and were recuperating at home.

"Through their efforts, a potentially deadly incident was averted and brought to a swift conclusion," Mueller said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.