Cops Sickened After Exposure To Drug Or Chemical During Arrest In Region

Several police officers are recovering after being exposed to an unidentified drug or chemical while making an arrest over the weekend in Westchester.

The incident took place during the evening on Friday, May 7, in Yonkers.

That's when the Yonkers PD officers responded to a call of an agitated man on Ravine Avenue with a loaded, defaced handgun who was arguing with himself and threatening to shoot everyone on sight.

After searching the man, several officers began to feel sick, to the point of semi-consciousness, said Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller. One officer fell and struck his head on the pavement.

"We believe that while searching the perpetrator, they were exposed to dangerous drugs," Mueller said. "We are running tests right now to determine exactly what."

The man and all the police officers exposed were taken to a nearby hospital, Mueller said.

As of Saturday, May 8, all of the officers had been released and were recuperating at home.

"Through their efforts, a potentially deadly incident was averted and brought to a swift conclusion," Mueller said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.