Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Cop Injured Following Crash With Driver Who Fell Asleep In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
An Orange County police officer was injured during a crash with another vehicle when the driver allegedly fell asleep while driving.
An officer was involved in a crash with a motorist who fell asleep behind the wheel in the area, police said.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, in Orange County on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park, the Chester Police Department said.

Both the Chester PD officer and the other driver suffered only minor injuries. The officer was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in another patrol car and the other driver was transported from the scene by a family member and will be seeking medical evaluation, the department said.

 The crash is being investigated by the New York State Police. 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the other driver fell asleep on his way home from working an overnight shift and sideswiped the oncoming patrol car before crashing into a utility pole. 

Orange and Rockland Utilities will be working in the area to replace the pole today. 

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

