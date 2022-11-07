Contact Us
Congers Woman Killed After Jeep Crashes Into Tree In New City

Kathy Reakes
The area of the deadly crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after her Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Congers Road in New City.

The first responding officers found a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee which had sustained significant front-end damage from striking a tree, said Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police.

The driver, identified as Rosanne Firenze, age 71, of Congers, was unconscious when officers removed her from the vehicle and immediately began performing CPR, Peters said.

New City Ambulance and Rockland paramedics took over the care and transported Firenze to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"The Clarkstown Police Department sends our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Peters.

Peters said there has been no determination as to what may have caused the accident.

