Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Congers Man Caught With Cocaine After Speeding Stop, Police Say

Zak Failla
Route 303 in Blauvelt.
Route 303 in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

.An early morning speeding stop on Route 303 in Rockland County led to a drug charge for a 21-year-old man from Congers, police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department on patrol at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, on Route 303 in Blauvelt stopped Justin Turnick when he was caught speeding.

During the subsequent traffic stop, police said that the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Turnick was found to be in possession of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Further investigation found that Turnick was in possession of a plastic envelope that contained a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Turnick was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and he was cited for speeding. Turnick was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7 to answer the charges.

