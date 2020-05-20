Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

  Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Complaint Of Excrements Seeping From Apartment Leads To Man's Arrest, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly allowing animal excrements to seep from his apartment.
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly allowing animal excrements to seep from his apartment. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 26-year-old area man was busted for reckless endangerment of property after his landlord filed a complaint of animal excrements allegedly seeping from his apartment.

Louis Barbaria, of Saugerties, was arrested on Sunday, May 17, after Saugerties Police received the Ulster County landlord's complaint, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

According to the complaint, Barbaria had allegedly been permitting his animals to defecate and urinate in and on the Valk Road apartment floors for over a month.

The animal’s excrements were seeping into the apartment below Barbaria’s, creating a substantial health risk to the occupants, while also causing extensive damage to the floors and walls of the apartment, the chief said.

Barbaria was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

