Community Rallies Around Hudson Valley Families Displaced By Massive Fire

A Westchester community is rallying around the families who were left homeless after a devastating fire destroyed an area home.

More than two dozen residents were displaced on Sunday, March 27 in Sleepy Hollow when a fire broke out in a three-story multi-family home on North Washington Street.

Video of the fire can be found here.

More than 100 firefighters from 15 departments responded to the fire, which left the home uninhabitable after a complete roof collapse.

Officials said that firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from outside the residence because the fire had spread so rapidly inside the home that they couldn't breach and make an entrance.

Multiple fire hydrants were required to combat the flames, which were bolstered by windy weather on Sunday night.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, though no residents reported any medical concerns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Following the fire, the Red Cross has been assisting families - and neighbors, who were impacted by power being temporarily shut off - to find temporary housing, while resources are being provided at the James F. Galgano Senior Center.

Officials said that all residents of the destroyed have found temporary housing in the days following the blaze.

Village officials have also been accepting donations in the form of gift cards at Village Hall in the lockbox at the entrance of the building or in the clerk's office on the second floor.

Clothing and shoes can also be dropped off at the Community Wardrobe in the Jewish Community Center on South Broadway in Tarrytown.

Multiple GoFundMe campaigns have also been started to assist the families, with thousands of dollars already raised:

"De­spite the ef­forts of the amaz­ing fire de­part­ments every­thing is un­sal­vage­able,” an organizer of one of the fundraisers stated. “Any help is enor­mously ap­pre­ci­ated. They will need every­thing from cloth­ing to food and hous­ing.

“Every­thing is lost in­clud­ing ir­re­place­able fam­ily mo­men­tos, pho­tographs, cloth­ing, elec­tron­ics, col­lectibles… a life­time of mem­o­ries. Even if all you have to of­fer is a prayer, we could not be more ap­pre­cia­tive dur­ing this dev­as­tat­ing time.”

