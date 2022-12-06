Contact Us
Clarkstown Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police

Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel.
Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. 

On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel during a visit, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville. 

McConville said Garguilo was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and charged with the following felonies: 

  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • First-degree promoting prison contraband. 

Garguilo was arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and was released pending a future court date, according to McConville. 

