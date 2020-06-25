Clarkstown Man Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Person With His Vehicle

A 24-year-old area man was arrested by state police for allegedly intentionally hitting a person with his vehicle following an argument and then fled the scene.

Dylan Macrino, 24, of Clarkstown, was arrested on Tuesday, June 23, for the hit-and-run which took place in Orange County in the town of Tuxedo, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, state police responded to Village Road in the town of Tuxedo and found that Macrino had been involved in a verbal altercation with another man.

Following the argument, Macrino allegedly got into his 2018 Ford Explorer and intentionally hit the man before fleeing the scene, state police said.

Town of Tuxedo EMS treated the injured man and transported him to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel said.

Macrino came to the state police barracks in Monroe to be interviewed about the incident.

Following the interview, he was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

Macrino was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $1,000 cash bail, $7,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Tuxedo Court on Thursday, Aug. 27.

