City Of Newburgh Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting, Police Say

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the hip and neck in the City of Newburgh.

Police detected the shooting around 7:48 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, after receiving a Shot Spotter activation for the area of 143 N. Miller Street, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on scene they were told Jordan Myles, of Newburgh, had been shot and had transported by a vehicle to St. Luke’s Hospital, Burns said.

Myles sustained gunshot wounds to his hip and neck. He was transported to Westchester Medical where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the shooting of Myles is being handled by the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force, Burns said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

