Child Sex Abuser Nabbed After Hiding For Several Years In Area, Police Say

A “lifetime” registered sex offender convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl was arrested after he was found living in the Hudson Valley without alerting authorities in years, police said.

Clifford Brantley, 67, was arrested by police investigators in Ulster County in the Town of Lloyd after he was found living at the Valley Vista Assisted Living Facility in Highland, officials said.

Brantley had been living at the assisted living facility since 2017 and failed to register as a level 3 sex offender and failed to disclose to the facility.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Brantley as a level three threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.”

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Brantley was arrested by the NYPD Sex Offender Unit in December 1994 for sexually abusing a 10-year-old. He was sentenced to a term of between one and three years in prison. Brantley is now under the jurisdiction of the Lloyd Police Department.

Brantley was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction, a felony. He was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Lloyd Court on Thursday, Feb.13.

