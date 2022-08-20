Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: E. Coli Outbreak Sickening Dozens May Be Linked To Wendy's In 4 States, CDC Says
Police & Fire

Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of NY Home

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
8 3rd Ave. in Huntington Station.
8 3rd Ave. in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk.

It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station.

A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara in the driveway, Suffolk County Police said. 

She and other family members transported the victim to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Briceida Moreira De Moreira, age 34, of Huntington Station, who was driving with a permit only, was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

The Lexus was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.