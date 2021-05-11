Child Eating Ice Cream On Sidewalk, Two Parked Vehicles Hit During Crash In Area

A young child was hit while eating ice cream on a sidewalk during a two-vehicle crash in the area.

It happened around 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9 in Beacon at the intersection of Main Street and North Cedar Street.

When Beacon Police officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided in the intersection and the force of the impact caused one vehicle to strike two unoccupied parked vehicles and the second vehicle to jump the curb coming to rest on the sidewalk, said Beacon PD Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson.

The 6-year-old boy’s foot was trapped underneath a rear tire and numerous bystanders were able to push the vehicle off of his foot.

Both drivers, along with the child, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries by Beacon Volunteer Ambulance, Phillipstown Volunteer Ambulance, and Mobile Life Support Services.

An investigation into the accident led to several traffic citations being issued.

The City of Beacon Fire Department assisted at the scene.

