Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Route 9W Crash
Police & Fire

Chemical Smell Sickens Workers In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Several people were exposed to a chemical smell at a Monsey building.
Several people were exposed to a chemical smell at a Monsey building. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Workers at a Monsey business were treated for dizziness and other ailments after being exposed to a chemical smell that turned out not to be a hazardous material.

Spring Valley police responded to the area of 6 Melnick Drive, in Monsey, around 12:40 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, for a possible hazardous materials situation, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

A preliminary investigation found that workers in the building were experiencing itchy throats, and dizziness from an unknown liquid coming from the suite above theirs, Galli said.

The building was evacuated and the Spring Hill EMS responded to treat the parties feeling ill, as did the Spring Valley Fire Department, and the Rockland County Hazmat Team.

Due to the Hazmat team’s investigation, the liquid ultimately was found not to be a hazardous material.

The building as well as the roadway re-opened a short time after.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.