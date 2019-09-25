Contact Us
Central Nyack Woman Had BAC Twice Legal Limit In Parkway Traffic Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Garden State Parkway in Chestnut Ridge
Garden State Parkway in Chestnut Ridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman from Central Nyack has been charged after police say she was driving on the Garden State Parkway with a BAC twice the legal limit.

New York State Police say they initiated a traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway in the village of Chestnut Ridge after observing a violation on Sunday, Sept. 22 around 10 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Kiah Vanauken, 27, of Central Nyack, was found to be intoxicated, according to police.

Vanauken was arrested and transported to SP Tarrytown, where her blood alcohol level was tested at .21, police say.

Vanauken was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as vehicle and traffic violations. She was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Chestnut Ridge Court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

