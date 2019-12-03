Central Nyack Man Held For Violating Protective Order

A Central Nyack man is being held without bail after allegedly violating a protective order.

Anthony Gulifield, 53, was arrested around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, in Stony Point, and charged with criminal contempt with a previous conviction, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Gulifield was arrested after police responded to a home on Thiells Road on a report of domestic violence, Hylas said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Gulifield at the home of a woman who had a stay-away order of protection against him, Hylas said.

Hylas said Gulifield had a previous conviction for violating the order of protection.

Following his arrest, Gulifield was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail due to previous convictions.

Gulifield is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

