Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Storm With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Will Be Followed By Rapid Freeze: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

Caught: Man With Active Warrants Burglarized Home In Rockland County, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Burglary.
Burglary. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kris

A suspect with several active arrest warrants who burglarized a residence in the Hudson Valley is now facing the consequences of his actions, police said. 

The burglary happened in Rockland County on Monday, Dec. 19, when police responded to a home in Hillcrest that someone had broken into, according to Ramapo Police. 

After an investigation, police narrowed down a suspect, who was arrested the next day on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said. 

The alleged burglar, a 27-year-old man whose name was not released, was found to have two active arrest warrants and a bench warrant issued by the Town of Ramapo Court. He was then charged for the warrants in addition to being charged with the following, according to police: 

  • Second-degree burglary;
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. 

The suspect was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and is now being held in Rockland County Jail until his next court appearance, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.