Caught: Man With Active Warrants Burglarized Home In Rockland County, Police Say

A suspect with several active arrest warrants who burglarized a residence in the Hudson Valley is now facing the consequences of his actions, police said.

The burglary happened in Rockland County on Monday, Dec. 19, when police responded to a home in Hillcrest that someone had broken into, according to Ramapo Police.

After an investigation, police narrowed down a suspect, who was arrested the next day on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said.

The alleged burglar, a 27-year-old man whose name was not released, was found to have two active arrest warrants and a bench warrant issued by the Town of Ramapo Court. He was then charged for the warrants in addition to being charged with the following, according to police:

Second-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The suspect was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and is now being held in Rockland County Jail until his next court appearance, police said.

