Cash, Credit Cards Among Items Stolen From Vehicles In Rockland

Police have issued a safety reminder after several Rockland residents reported having cash, credit cards and other valuables stolen from their vehicles.

Orangetown Police say they have received five reports from people who allegedly had their vehicles entered and valuables stolen on Tuesday, Nov. 5 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The vehicles were parked on Ramland Road and Blaisdell Road in Orangeburg, according to police.

One vehicle had its rear passenger window broken and cash and credit cards taken, police say.

“The Orangetown Police Department would like to remind people to always lock their vehicle doors when parked. Valuable items should be safely secured and unseen from public view," said OPD Detective/Sgt. James Sullivan.

“With daylight savings time upon us and night coming earlier, we would also recommend making sure your homes have lights on and doors and windows are secured when you are out of the house.”

