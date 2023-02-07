Car Wash Crash: Person Hit, Pinned Between 2 Vehicles In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A person was critically injured and flown to an area hospital after being pinned between two vehicles at a Hudson Valley car wash.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, in the village of Chester at the Hambletonian Auto Spa at 1 Bryle Place.

The person was hit when the driver of one of the vehicles being worked on backed and hit the person, pinning them, said the village of Chester Police.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

During the incident, a Chester firefighter was also injured when they fell out of a fire truck and injured their shoulder, police said.

The name of the victim was not released.

